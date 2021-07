Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit the cities of Drama and Xanthi in northern Greece on Thursday.

In the city of Xanthi, he will visit the multimedia Xanthi TechLab at 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m. he will address an event held by Public Gas Distribution Company (DEDA) about expanding distribution to the capitals of five prefectures of the Eastern Macedonia & Thrace Region.