tsipras-says-syriza-must-sweep-nd-out-of-power

Leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras slammed the “brutally conservative policies” of the New Democracy government while predicting that early elections are on the cards during a conference of his SYRIZA party on Saturday.

“It’s our duty. This government must go away as soon as possible,” Tsipras said, adding that SYRIZA had “learned from its mistakes.”

He said his party had to sweep ND out of power at the next election. “And that time is not far off,” he said.