dendias-heads-to-ukraine-to-meet-with-leaders

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias travels to Kiev on Monday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov and counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

A Greek Foreign Ministry statement said talks will focus on bilateral ties, the EU’s Eastern Neighborhood Policy (particularly relations between the bloc and Ukraine), as well as broader developments in the East Med and Black Sea region.

The two FMs will hold a joint press conference at 11.45 a.m. (Greek time).

Dendias will later travel to the Ukrainian port of Odessa to visit the Museum of the Filiki Etairia (a Greek revolutionary secret society created by merchants in 1814 to overthrow Ottoman rule in Southeast Europe and to establish an independent Greek state) and the Greek Park.