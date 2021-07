Greek health authorities reported 801 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Monday from 619 a day before.

A total of 426,963 people have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said six more patients died in the past 24 hours bringing the overall number of fatalities to 12,743.

The number of patients on ventilators was 173 on Monday, versus 177 on Sunday.