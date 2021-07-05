copernicus-system-activated-to-map-burned-area-on-kefalonia

Copernicus, the EU’s Earth observation programme, has been activated for the immediate mapping of an area on the Ionian island of Kefalonia that was burned in a fire that broke out on Saturday.

The purpose of the activation is the production of maps and data of the affected region, to assist the work of agencies involved in dealing with emergencies and managing the consequences of the fire.

The service was activated at the request of Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

The data and maps of the Copernicus Emergency Management Service will be made available directly by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection to all stakeholders free of charge for the performance of their duties.