group-of-ngos-unveils-proposals-on-climate-law

A group of NGOs including WWF Greece and Vouliwatch Tuesday unveiled their proposals on Greece’s climate law, including some radical ideas such as ending hydrocarbon exploration and a ban on the sale of cars that run on fossil fuel by 2025 with the aim of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

The proposals were drafted by a committee of experts who also studied the findings of a public survey. More than 286 people took part in a process of public consultation over three months.

Other proposals include a 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, an annual climate budget, an independent authority to monitor the implementation of climate law and more protected areas.

Theodota Nantsou, head of policy at WWF Greece, said the initiative is aimed at setting the bar for what is to come. “We hope that bipartisan consensus can be achieved,” she said.

The conservative government has said it plans to submit a bill this summer.