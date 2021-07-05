Mitsotakis: Western Balkans EU integration remains strategic choice for Greece

The integration of the Western Balkans countries with in the European Union remains a strategic choice for Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday.

He was speaking at the 7th Berlin Process summit, hosted online by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Greece, Mitsotakis said, is prepared to collaborate in the extension of EU’s Green Corridors initiative, the long-distance freight transport corridors to reduce environmental impact between the Western Balkan and the EU, by providing ease of passage at its borders with Albania and North Macedonia.

At the summit, the leaders of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia joined their counterparts from nine EU member states – Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Greece, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, and Italy – to discuss the region’s state of affairs and its future with a focus on EU accession.

During the summit plenary, participating leaders exchanged opinions on current developments and regional collaboration in the region, and on the success of the Berlin Process since its founding.

[ANA-MPA]