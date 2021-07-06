long-queues-forming-at-syntagma-for-free-rapid-test

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) is conducting free rapid tests for Covid-19 in 134 spots around Athens.

Long queues are forming every morning until late in the evening as more people want to get tested.

It has been announced that anyone wishing to travel to the Greek islands must either present a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test (within 72 hours of departure) or a negative rapid test (within 48 hours of departure).

Citizens will receive their results on their cell phones a few hours after being tested.

Syntagma Metro Station is one of the 134 spots where free testing is provided, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.