metro-workers-call-of-wednesday-s-strike

A work stoppage on the Athens metro and ISAP electric railway that had been planned for Wednesday night has been called off by the relevant union.

The union called off the strike after the management of the capital’s fixed track transport company (STASY) filed a complaint in court asking for the industrial action to be declared illegal.

Several strikes, including one by schoolteachers and another by ferryboat workers, have been stopped in recent weeks as a result of such judicial decisions.