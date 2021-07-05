NEWS

Spike in road accidents recorded in April

Data released by the Traffic Police showed an increase in road accidents in April this year compared to the same period of 2020, a widely expected trend given the lifting of restrictions on public movement.

There were 751 road accidents in April, an increase of 140.7% from the same month in 2020, the figures showed.

A total of 35 people died in those accidents, representing an increase of 52.2% compared to the fatalities recorded in April 2020.

The number of injuries also rose this year – 36 serious and 790 minor, up by 28.6% and 146.9% respectively.

[InTime News]
VACCINATIONS

Greece is still far away from herd immunity