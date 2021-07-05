spike-in-road-accidents-recorded-in-april

Data released by the Traffic Police showed an increase in road accidents in April this year compared to the same period of 2020, a widely expected trend given the lifting of restrictions on public movement.

There were 751 road accidents in April, an increase of 140.7% from the same month in 2020, the figures showed.

A total of 35 people died in those accidents, representing an increase of 52.2% compared to the fatalities recorded in April 2020.

The number of injuries also rose this year – 36 serious and 790 minor, up by 28.6% and 146.9% respectively.