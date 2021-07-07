More than 8% of Covid tests in southern Athens suburb come back positive

An alarming 8.5% of hundreds of Covid-19 tests conducted on residents of the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada have come back positive, the municipal authority warned in an announcement on Wednesday.

“Even though it is summer, none of us should let down out guard. The virus is here, and we must, all together, pre-empt and avoid the worst,” Mayor Giorgos Papanikolaou said, urging residents of the popular seaside town to come forward and “get this quick test.”

Hundreds of tests were carried out on Wednesday in front of town hall by a mobile unit sent from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), which will remain in the broader vicinity through the weekend.

Testing has also picked up in nearby Alimos and Palaio Faliro, after EODY on Tuesday reported a significant spike in infections and warned that a good number of new infections have been traced back to nightclubs and parties on the capital’s waterfront.