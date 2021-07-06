NEWS

Covid-19: spike in new infections brings daily total to almost 1,800 cases

[Reuters]

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias will hold an emergency briefing on Tuesday evening at 7pm after health authorities announced a spike in new cases of Covid-19, with 1,797 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 168 patients are in intensive care.

Eight deaths were recorded, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,754. Of the victims, 95.2% had an underlying condition or were aged 70 or over.

Of the new cases of the disease, 1,026 were registered in Attica (up from 408 on Monday), while 62 were in Thessaloniki (up from 27). Eight were detected at entry points into the country.

Of the 66,464 Covid tests were performed, 2.7% were found to be positive.

EODY said 48 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours. 

The median age of new infections is 43 years.

[ANA-MPA]

 

 

Covid-19
