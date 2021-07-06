officials-set-to-announce-over-1-500-new-covid-19-infections-tuesday

Panagiotis Arkoumaneas, president of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), on Tuesday confirmed a spike in daily Covid-19 cases, adding that health officials are expected to announce more than 1,500 new infections at the daily briefing in the afternoon.

Speaking on Skai radio, Arkoumaneas said that despite the rise in infections, there is not yet evidence of an increase in hospital admissions or mortality.

According to the EODY chief, more than 50 percent of the cases are young people under 30 years old. The surge is associated with the return of nightlife, he said.

Authorities have been keen to inoculate younger people who are seen as more likely to spread the virus due to their higher mobility in the community to halt the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.

Teenagers aged between 15 and 17 years old will be able to book an appointment for their coronavirus vaccinations on the emvolio.gov.gr website starting next week, officials announced on Monday.

Authorities reported 801 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 on Monday from 619 a day before. They also reported six more deaths, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 12,743. The number of patients on ventilators was 173.