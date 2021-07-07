NEWS

New rise in Covid infections, most detected in Attica

new-rise-in-covid-infections-most-detected-in-attica
[Alexandros Michailidis/ SOOC]

The number of new coronavirus infections rose further on Wednesday, reaching 1,820 from 1,797 the previous day, according to the latest figures from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY).

This brought the total number of infections recorded in the country to 430,960.

Once again, the majority of new cases (1,061) were confirmed in Attica, while 51 cases were found in Thessaloniki.

At the same time, nine people died from Covid-19, while 159 remain intubated in intensive care units.

EODY said it conducted a total of 59,903 tests (PCR and rapid) in the past 24 hours, which had a positivity rate of 3.03% (from 2.7% the day before).

Coronavirus
READ MORE
more-than-8-of-covid-tests-in-southern-athens-suburb-come-back-positive
NEWS

More than 8% of Covid tests in southern Athens suburb come back positive

[Dimitris Kapandais/InTime News]
NEWS

Official denies report of Covid rules being bent for visiting athletes

turkey-reports-three-cases-of-delta-plus-coronavirus-variant
NEWS

Turkey reports three cases of Delta Plus coronavirus variant

officials-set-to-announce-over-1-500-new-covid-19-infections-tuesday
NEWS

Officials set to announce over 1,500 new Covid-19 infections Tuesday

long-queues-forming-at-syntagma-for-free-rapid-test
NEWS

Long queues forming at Syntagma for free rapid test

[Intime News]
NEWS

Fourth pandemic wave at the gates