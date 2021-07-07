New rise in Covid infections, most detected in Attica

The number of new coronavirus infections rose further on Wednesday, reaching 1,820 from 1,797 the previous day, according to the latest figures from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY).

This brought the total number of infections recorded in the country to 430,960.

Once again, the majority of new cases (1,061) were confirmed in Attica, while 51 cases were found in Thessaloniki.

At the same time, nine people died from Covid-19, while 159 remain intubated in intensive care units.

EODY said it conducted a total of 59,903 tests (PCR and rapid) in the past 24 hours, which had a positivity rate of 3.03% (from 2.7% the day before).