Ferry passengers test positive for Covid-19

At least 14 passengers on a boat from the Aegean island of Ios have tested positive for coronavirus, Greek officials said on Thursday.

Officials tested more than 70 passengers on the Super Express ferry after its arrival in the port of Rafina, eastern Attica, late on Wednesday, following reports of a Covid-19 outbreak sparked by revellers on the Cycladic island. 

The average age of the cases was 17 years old, officials said. 

According to reports on Thursday, an unspecified number of individuals were told to self isolate on the island.

Following a spike in infections, Greek authorities reimposed curbs on restaurants, nightclubs and bars this week, with effect from Thursday. No standing customers will be allowed.

