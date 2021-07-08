NEWS

Kikilias, Tsiodras to meet with Holy Synod

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and Sotiris Tsiodras, the chief Health Ministry virologist, will on Tuesday hold a meeting with the Holy Synod, the governing body of the influential Orthodox Church, it was announced on Thursday.

The move is seen as part of intensified efforts to combat Covid-19 vaccine resistance, which remains strong among cohorts of the Church. 

Speaking on ERT state broadcaster on Thursday, Kikilias said that it was the “patriotic duty” of every Greek to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Amid growing concern over the downward trend in daily vaccinations, a poll by Pulse on behalf of Skai TV released on Wednesday showed that among those who have not yet received a shot, 40 percent said they never intend to get one while 24 percent said they would at a much later date.

 

