alleged-kidnapper-remanded-in-custody

A 57-year-old man who allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl into prostitution through online ads on the internet was remanded in custody Thursday after a hearing at an Athens court.

The girl had been reported missing in early June from a children’s home managed by the Smile of the Child welfare organization in the western suburb of Haidari. The suspect reportedly denied that he kidnapped and trafficked the 17-year-old girl.

He claimed that the girl had asked him to be her procurer. Moreover he claimed she told him she was 20 years old and showed him a fake ID.