NEWS

Alleged kidnapper remanded in custody

alleged-kidnapper-remanded-in-custody

A 57-year-old man who allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl into prostitution through online ads on the internet was remanded in custody Thursday after a hearing at an Athens court.

The girl had been reported missing in early June from a children’s home managed by the Smile of the Child welfare organization in the western suburb of Haidari. The suspect reportedly denied that he kidnapped and trafficked the 17-year-old girl.

He claimed that the girl had asked him to be her procurer. Moreover he claimed she told him she was 20 years old and showed him a fake ID.

Crime
READ MORE
[InTime News File photo]
NEWS

Former National Theater director denies new rape charges; requests release

glue-gaffe-two-men-freed-in-greece-after-drug-bust-mix-up
NEWS

Glue gaffe: Two men freed in Greece after drug bust mix-up

doc-in-dock-over-fake-shots
NEWS

Doc in dock over fake shots

eu-to-propose-new-body-to-tackle-dirty-money-documents-say
NEWS

EU to propose new body to tackle dirty money, documents say

court-upholds-guilty-verdict-for-eight-in-giakoumakis-suicide-trial
NEWS

Court upholds guilty verdict for eight in Giakoumakis suicide trial

[InTime News]
NEWS

Man arrested in Athens after stabbing several passersby