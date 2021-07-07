court-upholds-guilty-verdict-for-eight-in-giakoumakis-suicide-trial

A court in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, on Wednesday upheld a guilty verdict for eight defendants convicted over their role in causing a fellow student at the city’s Dairy School to take his own life in 2015.

The former students had been viciously bullying 20-year-old Vangelis Giakoumakis for several months, leading to his suicide.

They were handed suspended sentences for causing dangerous bodily harm, jointly and repeatedly, in June 2019. Three of them were minors at the time when their crimes were committed.

The defence has asked the court to take into account mitigating circumstances and the bench withdrew to consider the request.