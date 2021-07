New coronavirus infections recorded a new jump on Thursday with 2,107 cases, confirming the upward trend of the past week.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) reported 1,820 cases on Wednesday and 1,797 on Tuesday. The new number of infections brought the grand total to 433,021.

EODY also announced 10 more deaths adding that 153 patients are currently on ventilators in ICUs.

Greek fatalities since the tart of the pandemic stand at 12,773.