experts-warn-daily-cases-could-reach-up-to-3-000

Experts have warned that the daily coronavirus infection rate could reach up to 3,000 by next week as the number of cases on Friday was close to 2,000 – with Attica, Crete and island areas at the forefront of the new wave.

“Next week we will have days with over 2,000 cases, while it cannot be ruled out that we will soon reach 3,000 cases,” said one expert, professor of pulmonology Nikolaos Tzanakis, in comments to Skai TV on Friday.

“The new wave will hit the unvaccinated,” Tzanakis said, adding they will “all get sick.”

“If it was winter now, a lockdown would be imposed,” he said, noting however that “we expect vaccines to protect the health system from stress.”

The National Public Health Organization confirmed 1,997 new cases on Friday. Of these, 1,022 were located in Attica and 77 on the Aegean islands.