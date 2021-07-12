NEWS

Growing debts leave huge wetland area in the lurch 

growing-debts-leave-huge-wetland-area-in-the-lurch

As a result of a debt dating back to 2013 and now reaching up to 400,000 euros, the bank accounts of the agency responsible for managing a huge environmentally sensitive area in northern Greece have been frozen, leaving the protected wetland without expert oversight and scientific monitoring.

The area in question comprises Nestos River, Vistonida and Ismarida lakes, and a part of ​​the island of Thassos.

The underlying cause of the problem is the Environment Ministry’s inability to cover the amount awarded by a court to employees of the management body in 2013.

Due to accumulated interest, the amount has quadrupled, also leading to the freezing of the accounts of the management body. Funds from European programs have also been divested.

As a result of this financial deadlock, the agency ran out of money to pay employees or cover basic utility bills in June.

Environment
READ MORE
[e-evros.gr]
NEWS

Village evacuated in northeastern Greece as wildfire threatens national park

marine-mucilage-around-limnos-not-a-cause-for-concern-say-scientists
NEWS

Marine mucilage around Limnos not a cause for concern, say scientists

[InTime News file photo]
NEWS

Copernicus system activated to map burned area on Kefalonia

public-not-polluters-too-often-pay-to-clean-up-environment-eu-auditors-say
NEWS

Public, not polluters, too often pay to clean up environment, EU auditors say

greece-albania-north-macedonia-in-joint-action-for-prespa
NEWS

Greece, Albania, North Macedonia in joint action for Prespa

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Chalki to become a ‘green’ island