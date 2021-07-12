NEWS

Call to church leadership to rally behind efforts

call-to-church-leadership-to-rally-behind-efforts
[George Vitsaras/SOOC]

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and the government’s chief adviser on the coronavirus pandemic, infectious disease professor Sotiris Tsiodras, are planning to address the Church of Greece’s highest authority on Tuesday in a bid to rally the clergy behind the Covid-19 vaccination push.

Kikilias said that the meeting with the Holy Synod is aimed at mobilizing parish priests to convey the importance of being vaccinated for the individual and society as a whole to their congregations.

In comments to state broadcaster ERT last week, the health minister described vaccination as a “patriotic duty.”

Church Vaccine
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Church must urge flock to take vaccine, PM tells Ieronymos

[InTime News]
NEWS

Bishops injured in acid attack discharged from hospital

Police officers are seen at the entrance of Petraki Monastery after a priest attacked with acid against seven bishops, in Athens, Greece, June 23, 2021. [Costas Baltas/Reuters]
NEWS

Priest arrested for acid attack sent to psychiatric hospital

Photo from inside the Moni Petrakis building where bishops were meeting when the attack with a caustic liquid occurred on Wednesday evening. [Intime News]
NEWS

Priest arrested for acid attack against bishops to face prosecutor

[SOOC]
NEWS

Bishops attacked with caustic liquid, 10 hurt

priest-arrested-after-acid-attack-on-bishops
NEWS

Priest arrested after acid attack on bishops