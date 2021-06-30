NEWS

Church must urge flock to take vaccine, PM tells Ieronymos

church-must-urge-flock-to-take-vaccine-pm-tells-ieronymos
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday asked Archbishop Ieronymos that the Church urge the flock to vaccinate against Covid-19.

“We must convince those of our fellow-citizens who remain hesitant about inoculation to get the [Covid-19] vaccine,” Mitsotakis told the head of the Church of Greece during a meeting at Maximos Mansion.

“This is why I want to once again ask that you [the Church] encourage the flock, possibly also through the priests’ sermons, so that the skeptcs hopefully take that extra step,” Mitsotakis said.

Ieronymos, now 83, was admitted to the augmented care unit of the Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital in November after contracting the virus. 

Several priests across the country have reportedly urged their congregations to avoid the shots.

Vaccine Church Religion
READ MORE
deputy-secretary-of-state-meets-ecumenical-patriarch-in-istanbul
NEWS

Deputy Secretary of State meets Ecumenical Patriarch in Istanbul

[File photo]
NEWS

Arrival of Holy Fire from Jerusalem to be ‘modest’ affair this year

double-masks-mandatory-for-those-going-to-church
NEWS

Double masks mandatory for those going to church

greek-church-to-allow-worshippers-at-easter-week-services
NEWS

Greek Church to allow worshippers at Easter Week services

main-sunday-service-to-be-held-earlier
EASTER CHANGES

Main Sunday service to be held earlier

[Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Easter services to be held earlier; worshippers to stay outdoors