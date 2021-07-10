Fire on outskirts of Volos burns livestock, shed, prefab home

Strong fire-fighting forces have managed to contain and control a fire that broke out in Fytoko, on the outskirts of the city of Volos in central Greece on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started north of the Thessaly University School of Agriculture, above the Volos bypass, and quickly spread due to the dry conditions, threatening residential areas.

Forces from Volos and the Volos industrial park were immediately deployed and assisted by two fire-fighting aircraft that took off from Nea Aghialos airport.

According to sources, some livestock trapped in a fenced plot of land have been burnt, as well as a shed and a prefabricated home. The fire was reported under partial control by 15:30 and local residents are in a safe location.

[ANA-MPA]