Settlement evacuated as firefighters battle blaze in eastern Attica

A settlement has been evacuated near Anavyssos in eastern Attica, where firefighters are battling a wildfire. 

As a precautionary measure, the Fire Service decided to remove residents of the Katafygi settlement as the blaze, whipped up by a force 5 breeze, approached dwellings. 

The blaze is located close to Lavriou Avenue, where traffic was halted earlier.

Attending the blaze are 40 firefighters, two units on foot, 12 tenders, four helicopters and two aircraft, with the assistance of volunteer firefighters and water tankers from the local authorities.

