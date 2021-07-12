police-looking-for-driver-in-hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit an 8-year-old boy near Pyrgos in the western Peloponnese on Sunday night and left him lying injured on the road.

Details regarding the injuries the boy sustained have not been released, though local media are reporting that his condition is considered to be serious and he has been intubate.

He is currently at Patra University Hospital, after being initially rushed to the smaller hospital of Amaliada and then to Pyrgos before doctors decided to transfer him to the bigger healthcare facility.

Meanwhile, the exact circumstances of the accident are being investigated, with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reporting that police found an abandoned car they believe may have been involved in the crash and are now looking for the driver and any possible witnesses.