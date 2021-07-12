pm-to-announce-vaccination-decision-by-tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected by Tuesday to announce the government’s decisions on making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for specific professional groups and on how indoor entertainment and leisure venues will operate.

According to government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni, the new measures will seek to curb the surge in new cases seen in many parts of the country, including Attica, Crete and the Northern Aegean.

Peloni added that these new cases mainly concern young people under the age of 34, and particularly the 15-24 age groups. She said that 70% of people infected with the Delta variant were under 40, of which 13% needed hospital treatment, stressing that none had been fully vaccinated.

On the subject of the vaccination campaign, Peloni told Monday’s press briefing that 9.23 million doses have been administered in Greece so far: 5.24 million citizens have had at least one dose and 4.25 million have had all required shots. She added that 70% of Greeks over the age of 60 are now fully vaccinated.

Regarding self-tests, she said that 51% of new cases were detected using kits at home and that the free provision of these kits to approved beneficiaries is being extended until next Saturday. [ANA-MPA]