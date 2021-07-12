thessaloniki-man-charged-with-child-abuse

A 50-year-old man was remanded on Monday in Grevena Prison in northern Greece after he was accused of repeatedly raping his underaged niece over a period of six years.

The case became known last month, after the Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced that a case had been filed against him following an investigation sparked by a complaint from the victim, who is now 17.

He was tracked down in Germany last week and was served a summons.

He appeared before the Thessaloniki investigating magistrate on Monday and was charged with rape, child abuse and sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 12.

The plaintiff claimed the acts against her were committed between 2013 and 2019 when she was living in Thermi, Thessaloniki with her grandmother, as custody had been removed from her parents.