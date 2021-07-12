43-forest-fires-broke-out-in-greece-in-last-24-hrs

A total of 43 forest fires broke out across the country in the last 24 hours, the Fire Brigade reported on Monday.

These blazes were dealt with by a total of 436 firefighters, 187 fire engines, 8 ground teams and 1 helicopter, assisted by volunteers and municipal water reservoir back-ups wherever possible.

Most of these fires were contained soon after breaking out, while the Fire Brigade’s Arson Crimes Directorate is investigating these fires’ causes further, it was noted.

[ANA-MPA]