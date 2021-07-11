NEWS

Fire service warns of dangerous conditions Sunday

[Intime News]

Greece’s fire service has announced that 57 forest fires broke out in the 24-hour period ending 7 p.m. Saturday and warns that conditions in several parts of the country are favorable to more finds breaking out Sunday.

The areas of “very high risk,” just one level below “alert” include Attica, the northeastern Peloponnese, most of central Greece, the islands of Evia and Crete, as well as several eastern Aegean islands (Chios, Icaria, Lesvos, Samos). A combination of high temperatures and strong winds prevails in these regions.

All of the fires that broe out Saturday are under control, including the largest one, on the island of Evia, authorities said Sunday morning. A 57-year-old farmer was arrested for starting one of them; he claims it was an accident.

Fire
