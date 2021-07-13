SYRIZA: PM has ‘lost his credibility’ over vaccine issue

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis “has lost his credibility” from the way his center-right government is managing the pandemic and specifically the issue of vaccinations, the main opposition has said.

Mitsotakis “has failed, he has lost his credibility. Citizens no longer listen to him and he is simply trying to survive by sowing division,” SYRIZA said in a statement on Monday, shortly after Mitsotakis made an address announcing that vaccinations will be made mandatory for all healthcare workers and that only vaccinated customers will be admitted into indoor entertainment and leisure venues.

The compulsory vaccination of health sector staff is a “necessary measure,” SYRIZA said, but when it comes to dealing with the unvaccinated, Mitsotakis “passed the responsibility for his failure onto store owners,” when the relatively low vaccination rate of 45% rate “is to a large degree his own fault,” it added.

“Once more, Mr. Mitsotakis appeared unrepentant, divisive, unreliable and out of touch with reality, congratulating himself on the handling of the pandemic,” the leftist party said. [ANA-MPA]