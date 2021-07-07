Mitsotakis, Xi discuss investments, trade, Eastern Mediterranean

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed investments, bilateral trade, tourism and cultural collaboration during a phone call on Wednesday.

The conversation was held on occasion of the 15th anniversary of “Integrated Strategic Partnership” agreement (2006), which upgraded Greece-China relations from the level of constructive engagement to a strategic partnership.

The two leaders discussed China’s role in consolidating stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Mitsotakis expressed Greece’s appreciation for China’s stable stance in favor of settling the Cyprus issue on the basis of UN Security Council decisions.

Finally, Mitsotakis accepted an invitation to attend the 2022 Winter Olympics, to be held in Beijing.