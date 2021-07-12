NEWS

Four British tourists sneak out of Ionian island quarantine to fly back home

four-british-tourists-sneak-out-of-ionian-island-quarantine-to-fly-back-home

Four women on holiday on the Greek island of Zakynthos in the Ionian Sea were stopped from boarding a flight back home to the UK and breaking coronavirus containment rules on Monday.

According to local media reports, all four women had tested positive for Covid-19 after displaying mild symptoms of the disease and had been placed by health authorities at a local quarantine hotel.

According to local website Ermis News, the hotel’s supervisor alerted the authorities early on Monday that the four women were missing from their rooms. 

They were met by police as they tried to board their flight to Britain and were taken by ambulance back to the quarantine hotel.

[Intime News]
