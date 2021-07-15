Paris steadfast in support for Athens, envoy affirms

France stands by Greece in a way that cannot be doubted, according to French Ambassador in Athens Patrick Maisonnave in an interview with Kathimerini on the occasion of Bastille Day Wednesday.

“France’s political commitment to the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean leaves no doubt,” he said, stressing that challenges facing Greece “pose a threat to all Europeans and to the international order in general, which is based on respect for international law and good-neighborly relations.”

What’s more, he noted that the deterrent presence of the French Armed Forces in Greece and the wider region is clear proof of the strategic convergence between Athens and Paris.

He also referred to Athens’ purchase of the French Rafale fighter jets, saying “Greece must have the means to ensure its security.” The Rafales, he said, will offer Greece a definite strategic advantage, while facilitating the interoperability of its military.