East Med, Libya in focus as Dendias meets French ambassador

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday met with French Ambassador Patrick Maisonnave at the Foreign Ministry in Athens.

Talks focused on developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, the ministry tweeted. 

According to the same tweet, Dendias conveyed his “heartfelt greetings” to the people and the government of France on the occasion of Bastille Day.

No more details were immediately available about the meeting.

Diplomacy
