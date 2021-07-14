NEWS

Parliament to decide whether to prosecute ex-minister Pappas on Wednesday

parliament-to-decide-whether-to-prosecute-ex-minister-pappas-on-wednesday

Parliament is to vote on whether to accept a proposal by a preliminary parliamentary investigative committee for the prosecution of former minister Nikos Pappas over the television licences process of 2016 in a plenary session on Wednesday.

The session began on Wednesday and is expected to conclude at 7 p.m. with a confidential vote.

In order to pass, the proposal needs an absolute majority of all MPs. 

If the proposal is adopted, parliament will then launch a process of setting up a Special Court to try the case, in accordance with the law on ministerial responsibility and the constitution. [ANA-MPA]

Justice Politics
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Justice ministry bill on family law faces backlash from ruling party MPs

[InTime News]
NEWS

Ex-minister’s legal troubles continue

syriza-penal-code-decried-by-its-ex-minister
NEWS

SYRIZA penal code decried by its ex-minister

parliament-votes-for-probe-into-former-syriza-minister
NEWS

Parliament votes for probe into former SYRIZA minister

pm-main-opposition-leader-to-clash-over-handling-of-lignadis-case
POLITICS

PM, main opposition leader to clash over handling of Lignadis case

prosecutor-probes-media-reports-over-ngo-role
LIGNADIS AFFAIR

Prosecutor probes media reports over NGO role