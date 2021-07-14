parliament-to-decide-whether-to-prosecute-ex-minister-pappas-on-wednesday

Parliament is to vote on whether to accept a proposal by a preliminary parliamentary investigative committee for the prosecution of former minister Nikos Pappas over the television licences process of 2016 in a plenary session on Wednesday.

The session began on Wednesday and is expected to conclude at 7 p.m. with a confidential vote.

In order to pass, the proposal needs an absolute majority of all MPs.

If the proposal is adopted, parliament will then launch a process of setting up a Special Court to try the case, in accordance with the law on ministerial responsibility and the constitution. [ANA-MPA]