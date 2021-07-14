more-than-433-000-first-dose-vaccinations-booked-in-last-two-weeks

A total of 433,175 first-dose Covid vaccine appointments across all age groups have been booked in the past couple of weeks, Skai reported on Wednesday citing government sources.

According to Skai, more than 100,000 young people under 25 have booked an appointment, while in the first 24 hours after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that shots will become mandatory for certain workers about 45,000 people booked an appointment for the coming days.

Last month the Greek government announced it will offer young people aged 18-25 a 150 euro cash card and a free month of phone data to get their first Covid-19 shot, in a drive to boost vaccination rates in the build-up to the summer holidays.