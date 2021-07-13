longer-terms-for-sexual-violence-against-minors

As part of changes to the state’s treatment of sexual violence against minors, Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras on Monday announced a far tougher approach, which includes making incest a felony after reforms to the penal code in 2019 made it a misdemeanor.

Speaking at the Delphi Economic Forum’s “Fighting Impunity in the 21st Century” event, in which all three presidents of the country’s highest courts participated, Tsiaras also announced the suspension of the beginning of the limitation period, both for misdemeanors and felonies, so that it starts when the victim becomes an adult.

Moreover, the offense of insulting sexual dignity will now be prosecuted regardless of whether the victim files their complaint.

He also announced longer prison terms for heinous crimes, while life sentences will mean 20 years behind bars – instead of the 16 which is the case today – in accordance with a proposal by a special ministry committee.