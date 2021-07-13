archbishop-indicates-church-support-for-vaccination-drive

The Church of Greece will “fight for the good of the people,” Archbishop Ieronymos said on Tuesday, following a briefing of the Holy Synod by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias and the chief government adviser on the pandemic, professor Sotiris Tsiodras.

The meeting, which was part of the government’s efforts to rally clerics behind the Covid vaccination drive, was “useful and crucial,” Ieronymos noted, saying that the minister and the infectious disease expert were able to answer important questions put by the hierarchy at the Holy Synod.

“We respectfully asked the holy fathers to support and assist this effort to manage the pandemic,” said Kikilias.

Kathimerini English Edition had originally reported that the meeting was to take place on Monday.