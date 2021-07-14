NEWS

House vote opens way for minister’s prosecution

house-vote-opens-way-for-minister-s-prosecution
A plenary session of Parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of a proposal by a House investigative committee for the prosecution of former minister of digital policy, telecommunications and media Nikos Pappas over his handling of the television licensing process in 2016.

As a result of Wednesday’s vote, Parliament will now launch a process to set up a special court to try the case, in accordance with the law on ministerial responsibility and the Constitution.

 

