House vote opens way for minister’s prosecution
A plenary session of Parliament voted on Wednesday in favor of a proposal by a House investigative committee for the prosecution of former minister of digital policy, telecommunications and media Nikos Pappas over his handling of the television licensing process in 2016.
As a result of Wednesday’s vote, Parliament will now launch a process to set up a special court to try the case, in accordance with the law on ministerial responsibility and the Constitution.