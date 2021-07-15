Disciplinary action expected for unvaccinated civil servants, minister says

Civil servants who do not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 will be referred to the disciplinary board, Interior Minister Makis Voridis said on Thursday.

“Under current law, there is a legal obligation and, in some professions, employers and employees are required to meet certain health requirements. The employer has a responsibility. When vaccination becomes mandatory, those who do not comply with the obligation enter into a process in which they have violated their legal obligations,” the minister told Skai TV channel, adding that no additional legal framework will be needed for the non-vaccinated.

“The provisions of the Civil Service Code are activated in the public sector… for anyone who refuses to comply with their contractual obligations, the disciplinary procedure will be activated,” he added.

Asked if an employee could be fired for refusing to get vaccinated, he said that this will be up to the disciplinary council to decide.