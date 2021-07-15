vaccination-platform-for-teens-opens

A platform to book vaccinations against Covid-19 opened on Thursday for adolescents aged 15 to 17.

Appointments on the emvolio.gov.gr website can be set by their parents using their taxisnet credentials, and they will also have to accompany the minors to inoculation centers.

The course of upcoming coronavirus pandemic waves will largely depend on the transmission of its strains from the young to older adults, the head of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, said at a recent briefing.