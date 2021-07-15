NEWS

Government calls on vaccinated to help persuade deniers on Covid jab

[Intime News]

The Greek government on Thursday urged those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 to help persuade those who are still reluctant to get inoculated “to protect themselves, their families and society as a whole.”

“The choice is clear: We either get vaccinated or we fall ill,” government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said at a regular press briefing, calling on the public to “rally around a shared reality and realise that common rules do not divide but unite.”

Currently 5,330,000 million people in Greece have had at least one dose of the vaccine, she continued, while 4,430,000 are now fully vaccinated.

She categorically ruled out another nationwide lockdown noting that the government may take localized measures if it becomes necessary due to virus outbreaks.

