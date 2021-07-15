athens-offers-condolences-over-victims-of-deadly-floods-in-western-europe

Athens on Thursday offered condolences after at least 44 people died and more than 70 went missing after record rainfall triggered severe floods in western Germany and neighboring Belgium.

The torrential downpours also extended into France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

“We extend heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones and wishes for the swift and safe recovery of the missing,” it said. [Kathimerini, AP]