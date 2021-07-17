aerostats-to-monitor-borders

Greece this week took the first steps toward implementing a plan by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) for the surveillance of its borders with the use of aerostats.

The first of the two blimps that are expected to be deployed is already at the airport of Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece.

A second is to be deployed at the beginning of August in a military outpost near the village of Plaka on the northern Aegean of Limnos.

They are equipped with state-of-the-art cameras with a range stretching beyond 10 miles and will provide an idea of the movements not only at sea but also on the Greek-Turkish land border.