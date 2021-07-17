officer-s-identity-in-sexual-abuse-probe-publicized

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Friday identified the 39-year-old officer held on charges of sexually abusing and exploiting a 19-year-old woman as Dimitris Bougioukos.

ELAS also released images of the suspect, who was arrested in the eastern suburb of Ilioupoli last Sunday.

The publication of his details was approved by judicial order in a bid to encourage potential witnesses to come forward and to protect the public.

The specific disclosure is for a period of six months, according to the orosecutorial order. Beyond this time limit, the maintenance and/or reproduction of the publication is illegal.