NEWS

Officer’s identity in sexual abuse probe publicized

officer-s-identity-in-sexual-abuse-probe-publicized

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) on Friday identified the 39-year-old officer held on charges of sexually abusing and exploiting a 19-year-old woman as Dimitris Bougioukos.

ELAS also released images of the suspect, who was arrested in the eastern suburb of Ilioupoli last Sunday.

The publication of his details was approved by judicial order in a bid to encourage potential witnesses to come forward and to protect the public.

The specific disclosure is for a period of six months, according to the orosecutorial order. Beyond this time limit, the maintenance and/or reproduction of the publication is illegal.

Crime
READ MORE
police-dismantle-human-trafficking-gang
NEWS

Police dismantle human trafficking gang

probe-opened-into-website-posting-officers-amp-8217-personal-data
NEWS

Probe opened into website posting officers’ personal data

police-identify-police-officer-charged-with-sexual-crimes
NEWS

Police identify police officer charged with sexual crimes

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Cocaine seizures hit 25-year high

thessaloniki-man-sentenced-for-killing-parents
NEWS

Thessaloniki man sentenced for killing parents

five-arrested-over-killing-in-mykonos
NEWS

Five arrested over killing in Mykonos