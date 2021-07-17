NEWS

Bulgaria’s anti-elite party will seek support to form government

A man walks past election posters of Democratic Bulgaria party in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 8, 2021. [Stoyan Nenov/Reuters]

Bulgaria’s anti-establishment party There Is Such a People (ITN), which narrowly won Sunday’s national election, will seek the support of two smaller anti-graft parties to form a minority government, its deputy leader said on Friday.

ITN would hold talks with its potential partners on priorities, but would not discuss ministerial posts, Toshko Yordanov, a deputy leader of ITN, told a news conference.

In a surprising move a day after the vote, ITN leader Slavi Trifonov said he would not hold coalition talks but would propose a minority government led by Nikolay Vassilev, 51, a former economy and administration minister, as prime minister.

Elections
