New Covid restrictions for open air bars and nightclubs

Faced with a surge in coronavirus infections, Greece on Friday announced new rules for open air entertainment venues such as bars and nightclubs stipulating that customers must hold proof that they have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

According to a joint ministerial decision, the venues must restrict capacity to 85 percent. Only seated customers will be permitted.

Authorities announced 2,794 new cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday.

