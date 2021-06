The body of a middle-aged woman was discovered on a beach at the western coast of Mount Pelion in central Greece.

Port Authorities said the woman, aged 60-65 and about 1.65 meters in height, was wearing a turquoise one-piece bathing suit and black jelly shoes. She had abrasions on her face.

The body was transferred to Volos’ General Hospital where an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.