NEWS

Afghans comprise 49% of asylum seekers on islands

afghans-comprise-49-of-asylum-seekers-on-islands

A survey by the United Nations Refugee Agency among migrants and refugees residing at camps on the Aegean islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos, Leros, Rhodes and Tilos shows that nearly half (49%) come from Afghanistan, followed by Syria (14%), Somalia (8%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (7%).

Among the migrants, 35% have been granted refugee status, while the rest have not heard definitively about the fate of their asylum applications.

Skills-wise, 78% have some sort of education, while 8% (660 men and women) have had a university education.

Asked about their jobs in their countries of origin, 19% said they were self-employed, followed by workers in construction and mining (16%), agriculture and food (12%) and merchant and other private enterprises (10%).

Professionals such as doctors, lawyers, accountants and information technology workers are also to be found among the migrants and refugees.

Migration
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Unvaccinated migrants remain source of concern

greek-pm-stresses-border-protection-including-at-sea
NEWS

Greek PM stresses border protection, including at sea

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Simonyte at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Thursday. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

Greece offers Lithuania support over sharp rise in migrant numbers

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis , right, welcomes Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte during their meeting in Athens, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

PM says Greece will protect borders from ‘illegal entry’

ngos-decry-designation-of-turkey-as-safe-country
NEWS

NGOs decry designation of Turkey as safe country

migrant-numbers-drop-on-eastern-aegean-islands
NEWS

Migrant numbers drop on eastern Aegean islands