Afghans comprise 49% of asylum seekers on islands

A survey by the United Nations Refugee Agency among migrants and refugees residing at camps on the Aegean islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos, Leros, Rhodes and Tilos shows that nearly half (49%) come from Afghanistan, followed by Syria (14%), Somalia (8%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (7%).

Among the migrants, 35% have been granted refugee status, while the rest have not heard definitively about the fate of their asylum applications.

Skills-wise, 78% have some sort of education, while 8% (660 men and women) have had a university education.

Asked about their jobs in their countries of origin, 19% said they were self-employed, followed by workers in construction and mining (16%), agriculture and food (12%) and merchant and other private enterprises (10%).

Professionals such as doctors, lawyers, accountants and information technology workers are also to be found among the migrants and refugees.